Florida

Florida couple wears matching Cookie Monster pajamas during attempted armed robbery at hardware store: police

The couple can be seen in photos wearing matching Cookie Monster pajama pants

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Suspect in clown mask arrested for robbery in Australia Video

Suspect in clown mask arrested for robbery in Australia

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after his alleged crime and flamboyant disguise were caught on surveillance video.

A Florida couple is behind bars after police said they attempted an armed robbery at a Cape Coral Lowe's hardware store on Sunday, while wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas. 

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Charlie Perez, 22, and Jalina Sepulveda, 19, went into a Lowe’s hardware store on Sunday wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas bottoms and tried to leave the store without paying for several items. 

When the pair were approached by the store’s loss prevention team, police said the man revealed a gun in his waistband, made threats and left the store. 

Police canvassed the area, but were not able to catch the couple. 

(L) Jalina Sepulveda, 19, and (R) Charlie Perez, 22

Cape Coral Police were able to apprehend a Florida couple accused of stealing items from a Lowe's store on Sunday, while wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas.  (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, police were able to locate the couple and arrest them.

Perez and Sepulveda both remain in the Lee County Jail and bonds have not been set. 

Charlie Perez, 22

Charlie Perez, 22, is accused of robbing a Lowe's store while wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. (Cape Coral Police Department)

Perez is facing a robbery with a weapon charge and Sepulveda is facing robbery with a weapon and battery charges. 

Jalina Sepulveda, 19

Jalina Sepulveda, 19, is accused of robbing a Lowe's store while wearing Cookie Monster pajamas. Her boyfriend can be seen in the background. He is wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas. (Cape Coral Police Department)

Sepulveda was also arrested on October 2023 on a battery charge, according to Lee County Jail records.