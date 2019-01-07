Florida couple racks up $10G hotel bill, skips out without paying, cops say

A Florida couple seemed to master the “room and dash” tactic when they racked up a hotel bill in excess of $10,000 before bolting without paying, police said.

Ashley and Lee Roe were arrested Saturday after they avoided paying large hotel bills accumulated over three months, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Roes stayed at the Hampton Inn in Key Largo from Oct. 20 to Dec. 11 on five separate occasions, each time checking out without paying the bills. The hotel manager told police the couple initially didn’t provide a credit card because they'd check in to their room through the hotel’s reward program.

The couple eventually provided a credit card that the hotel staff later discovered was stolen. The manager tried reaching out to Ashley Roe on social media but was ultimately blocked, police said.

Authorities caught up with Ashley and Lee Roe and arrested them on a charge of grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000.