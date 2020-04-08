Florida man arrested after allegedly coughing on cashier, saying coronavirus social distancing 'getting out of hand'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida man was arrested on assault charges Tuesday after allegedly intentionally coughing on a cashier, telling her social distancing measures amid the coronavirus public health crisis were “getting out of hand.”

Christopher Canfora, 49, was arrested at his home in DeBary, about 23 miles north of Orlando around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

By that time, he had already left Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City, where an employee told sheriff deputies Canfora had approached her at the register and began complaining about the store’s social distancing policies, including tape on the floor to space shoppers six feet apart. She claimed Canfora then coughed on her, telling her “this is all getting out of hand."

"She said Canfora then explained that he does the same to people wearing masks when he sees them, and he was planning on going to another store and doing it some more," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at his home, Canfora denied having coughing on the woman. However, he admitted “he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor and he couldn’t remember exactly what he said at Harbor Freight," the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Canfora also denied having any COVID-19 symptoms. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to Volusia County Branch Jail where he was being held on a $5,000 bond, according to Fox 35.

Florida had the eighth highest number of infections in the country, and the tenth highest number of fatalities by Wednesday, recording at least 14,747 confirmed cases, with at least 296 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.