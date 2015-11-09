Florida cop too drunk to accept award for DUI arrests

A Florida deputy was too drunk to receive his award at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving conference in July, according to records reviewed by WFLA.

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Szeliga skipped out on DUI law enforcement training sessions early in order to drink by the pool, according to witness statements in a 274-page internal affairs investigation document, and then showed up to the MADD banquet in an inebriated and belligerent state.

The officer was due to accept the award for making more than 100 DUI arrests, but superiors allegedly told him to forego the banquet because of his behavior.

Szeliga told investigators he only had a few drinks and denied being as drunk as multiple witnesses said he was.

Szeliga was suspended for one day – with pay – in October for violating the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office “standard of Conduct,” WFLA reported.

