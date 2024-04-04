Expand / Collapse search
Florida construction crane segment collapses onto downtown bridge killing 1 worker, hospitalizing 2 others

A portion of a construction crane plummeted from several hundred feet onto a bridge

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A construction worker is dead, and two others are injured after a piece of a construction crane plummeted down on a busy bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, first responders were called to the Southeast 3rd Avenue Bridge, which spans the New River, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"During the process of "stepping the crane" a large section in the operation fell from an elevated position," officials said in a Facebook post.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said at an evening press conference that a construction worker died. Their identity has not been released.

crane collapse

One person died, and two others were injured after a crane collapsed on a bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

A man and a woman were brought to the Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue.

A third person who was injured was not taken to the hospital.

Gollan said a platform that held equipment failed, sending the items from the platform down onto the bridge.

crane collapse

The crane was working above a bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before it fell Thursday. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Images and footage of the scene showed a large piece of a large, square-shaped section of the blue crane on top of a black car.

The car's windshield appeared to be cracked by the large section of the crane.

Behind one of the cars, there appeared to be street damage to where the piece of the crane fell.

crane collapse

The piece of crane fell onto the Southeast 3rd Avenue Bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday afternoon. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

The crane appeared to be working on a new construction building in the busy downtown area of Fort Lauderdale.

The city announced that the bridge was closed in both directions due to the hole left by the collapsed crane.

