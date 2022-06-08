Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida schools in Broward County lock down, but police say active shooter calls have been false

Multiple schools in Davie received calls about 'active shooter,' police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
At least seven Florida schools have been placed on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an active shooter – but police say "so far all calls have been false." 

The affected schools in Davie, located outside of Fort Lauderdale, include Broward College Central Campus, Nova Eisenhower Elementary, Nova Blanche Foreman Elementary, Davie Elementary, Nova High School, McFatter Technical College and High School, and NSU University School, according to WSVN

"Due to heavy police activity, Central Campus is closed for the remainder of the day. All classes and business activities are suspended," Broward College posted in a tweet. 

But Steve Kinsey, the chief of the Davie Police Department, told WSVN that so far the reports are unfounded. 

Broward College Central Campus was one of the schools that reported an incident, according to WSVN.

"We received several calls about an active shooter at multiple schools. So far all calls have been false but the schools remain on Code Red while we clear the buildings," he said in a statement. 

"These are still active scenes but again no injuries or suspects at this time," Kinsey reportedly added. 