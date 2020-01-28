Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

9-year-old Florida boy who allegedly stabbed sister, 5, charged with attempted murder: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 9-year-old Florida boy is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister Monday afternoon, police say.

The stabbing took place in an apartment in Ocala, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, according to reports.

A 9-year-old boy is accused of trying to stab his sister in their Florida apartment on Monday. 

A 9-year-old boy is accused of trying to stab his sister in their Florida apartment on Monday.  (Ocala Police Department)

The siblings were playing in the brother’s room when their mom left the apartment to check the mail, WKMG-TV reported. The mother returned and found her son repeatedly stabbing her daughter with a kitchen knife, according to the station.

She called the police and the girl was taken a hospital in Gainesville to be treated for multiple stab wounds. The girl was reportedly alert and responsive after the stabbing.

An arrest report obtained by FOX 35 says the boy told police the thought of killing his sister “had entered his head two days earlier” and wouldn’t go away.

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO KILLED FAMILY OF 4 FOUND IN DESERT GETS DEATH SENTENCE

According to the report, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen, grabbed his sister by the neck, and began stabbing her, shouting, “Die, die.”

He allegedly told investigators he stabbed his sister because “he wanted to be able to go outside.”

The boy is being held in a secured detention. A Marion County circuit judge on Monday ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the boy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been appointed a public defender and is scheduled to reappear in court early next month.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.