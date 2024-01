Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 9-year-old boy was killed in Florida on Tuesday after he was hit by a school bus he crawled under, according to officials.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at the Waterford East Apartments on Island Bay Drive in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol via FOX 35 Orlando.

The FHP said in its preliminary report that the bus was stationary when the boy exited it, but as the driver began to drive away, the boy ran back toward the bus and crawled underneath it while it was moving.

Troopers said the bus driver, who was unaware that the boy was back near the bus, ran him over.

The boy's aunt told FOX 35 that he ran under the bus to retrieve a football.

"It is absolutely devastating for this family that is here, but also for our investigators that have to investigate this type of scene," FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi said.

Crescenzi said the boy was the only student on the bus.

Orange County Public Schools said the boy attended Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our precious students who was involved in a bus accident late this afternoon. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family and school community," Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said in a statement. "To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult, especially for family and friends."

Vazquez also said counselors would be available for any student or staff member.

"We ask that you keep the entire Lawton Chiles Elementary School community in your prayers as they grieve the loss of one of their own," she added.

Troopers reviewed the surveillance video from the school bus and apartment complex, and interviewed the bus driver, a 54-year-old man with more than a decade of experience, and at least one witness. The bus was towed away for a mechanical inspection.

"It’s going to be extremely tragic for a long period of time and probably for the rest of their lives for what has happened here tonight," Crescenzi said.