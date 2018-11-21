Florida boy, 10, helps police catch criminal who broke into his family's home

A man who allegedly burglarized a Florida family's home was caught thanks to the help of one of the young victims, authorities have said.

Ronald Glass told FOX13 he was at a grocery store near his home the day after a man was captured on their surveillance camera system stealing several items from their home when his eldest son caught a glimpse of the alleged thief.

“The coincidence is incredible," Glass said.

The father and his three sons were ordering chicken wings when his oldest, 10-year-old Kaleb, glanced over.

"I just saw the guy and I'm like 'dad, there's the guy,'" he said.

Glass said he was initially hesitant it was the same person, but after taking a closer look he knew it was the burglar from Saturday.

"It didn’t take me more than a few seconds to look over, and as soon as I look at the guy, I’m like, 'Wow, that is the guy,'" Glass said.

Tampa Police were contacted and later arrested 42-year-old Eric Gabriel Rodriguez-Sanchez.

Glass hopes this experience encourages other residents to remain vigilant and to install security cameras inside their homes.