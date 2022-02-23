Florida Blue Alert canceled for sex offender after deputy shot, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A registered sex offender was being sought in Florida after he went on the run following the shooting of a deputy Tuesday night, according to investigators.

A Blue Alert was issued for Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a Taylor County deputy suffered life-threatening injuries near the Big Bend area, FOX30 Jacksonville reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) canceled the Blue Alert, which notifies Floridians when a law enforcement officer has been hurt or killed in the line of duty, in an update released around 9:45 a.m Wednesday. No further details were released.

The deputy, who wasn’t immediately identified, was air-lifted to a hospital and in stable condition, WTXL-TV reported. No further details on the deputy’s condition or how he suffered his injuries were immediately available.

Miedema was last seen in Perry, Florida, before the alert was issued. He was believed to be traveling in a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with a dark convertible top. Authorities had warned citizens not to approach Miedema.

Miedema is a registered sex offender in the state, according to online FDLE records. He was convicted of intercourse with a minor and possession of child pornography in 2011 while in the military, according the records.

Authorities were expected to hold a press conference about the incident later Wednesday.