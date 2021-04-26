Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore

A package that contained 65 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million washed ashore on a Florida beach this weekend, according to reports.

A Palm Beach beachgoer found the drugs and contacted authorities, WTVT, the Fox-owned TV station in Tampa reported.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted: "Palm Beach, FL; Over the weekend, a beachgoer discovered over 1.5 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline. The package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to U.S. #BorderPatrol custody."

In recent months, WFTX, the Fox-affiliated TV station serving Fort Myers and Naples, reported, cocaine was found floating off the Florida Keys.

In March, a snorkeler located nearly 70 pounds of cocaine; in December, 75 pounds of cocaine were discovered.