Florida beach city considering juvenile curfew to deter crime

The City of New Smyrna Beach is considering implementing a juvenile curfew downtown for the overnight hours during the week and on weekends.

The idea is a result of an increase in juvenile crimes and arrests over the last few years, as well as in response to business owners complaining of thefts and other crimes allegedly being conducted by kids during overnight hours, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

"I had crime myself last year from a person coming in stealing. They got me for $4,500," Snookie, owner of Halos and Dreams, said.

The proposal would have a curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

"The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in juvenile-related crimes against persons and property during the late-night hours. These crimes increase significantly during school and public holidays as the city has become a destination location for many youths residing throughout east and central Florida," the proposal reads.

"The NSBPD believes that the proposed curfew would serve as an effective tool in curbing criminal activity committed by or against youth" and "would also serve as a deterrent to large groups of juveniles congregating on public streets and sidewalks during these hours."

Data from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department tracked the number of juveniles arrested from 2018-22. The number decreased during the pandemic but then increased from nine arrests in 2021 to 17 in 2022, marking an 89% increase in juvenile arrests in the last two years.