©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida bakery reopens after owner nearly killed by son: 'Long way to recovery'

Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe were at their home in the Redlands when their son allegedly attacked

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Knaus Berry Farm reopened Monday after one of the Florida bakery owners' sons nearly killed his own mother.

"Thank you for the prayers and kind words. We are overwhelmed with this communities kindness! Also thanks to the first responders @miamidadefirerescue and the diligent work @miamidadecountypolicedep," Knaus Berry Farm — a popular Redlands bakery and farm — wrote in a Monday Instagram Post.

They continued: "We received encouraging words from Rachel’s doctor today. A slight improvement! It will be a long way to recovery but are hopeful. We are comfortable in opening tomorrow for Presidents’ Day."

Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe were at their home in the Redlands when their 30-year-old son, Travis Grafe, allegedly attacked them on Friday evening, WSVN-TV first reported.

Travis Grafe, 40, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and robbery, according to online jail records.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to a violent domestic dispute in the 15700 block of SW 248 Street in the Redlands, authorities told Fox News Digital over the weekend.

An injured husband and wife at the home told responding officers that their son attacked them with a "blunt object" before he fled the scene," authorities said.

Grafe reportedly has a traumatic brain injury, according to WPLG.

The owners of Knaus Berry Farm were attacked by their son on Friday evening.

A family friend told WTVJ-TV that the couple was "extremely shocked and upset" over the incident.

"I've just heard that Travis wanted money, and his mom wouldn't give it to him, and he beat her pretty bad — close to death — with a flashlight," the family friend said.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Giménez said he and his wife are "praying for" the Grafe family in a Saturday tweet.

"Knaus Berry Farm is an iconic business in our district, providing some of the best baked goods and milkshakes in South Florida. Horrified by this news," he wrote.

Travis Grafe is being held on $25,000 bond at Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation. He is charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated battery.

