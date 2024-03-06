Expand / Collapse search
Florida authorities apprehend 24 illegal Haitians migrants in fishing boats: police

Two of the illegal migrants were charged with human smuggling, police said

Two boat captains were apprehended off the Florida Coast, accused of attempting to smuggle individuals into the United States. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement apprehended two dozen illegal migrants – including women and children – off the coast of Florida in a large fishing boat.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, local authorities alongside the U.S. Coast Guard helped stop a human smuggling attempt at the Sebastian Inlet in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

Authorities said that on Tuesday night they apprehended a vessel during a stop and the department's Marine Unit "swiftly responded."

"When you see that boat coming through, and they don't have any of the telltale signs — the fishing poles, the things that you would normally see — it's going to stick out," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers.

Boat

The Indian River Sheriff said that federal and state authorities apprehended a group of illegal migrants. (The Indian River Sheriff)

Police said that they discovered 24 "undocumented Haitian citizens," including men, women and children.

The illegal migrants were turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Indian River Sheriff said that the drivers of the fishing boats are facing federal charges for smuggling and allegedly asserting his belief that the boat originated from Brevard County, Florida.

Fishing boat

Police found 24 illegal Haitians migrants onboard a fishing boat. (The Indian River Sheriff)

Authorities thanked the "seamless coordination" between state and local agencies.

"We commend the tireless efforts of the F.W.C. and our dedicated law enforcement partners in upholding the integrity of our borders and safeguarding our communities,' the Indian River Sheriff's said. 

"Together, we stand vigilant against illegal activities that threaten the safety and security of our nation," the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

