Florida approves bill aimed at curing legacy of school

Florida will pay to rebury bodies on the site of a troubled reform school.

Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed into law 14 bills including a measure that attempts to deal with the notorious legacy of the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. The Marianna school located 60 miles west of Tallahassee was shuttered in 2011. Some former students have accused school officials of physical and sexual abuse.

Researchers who recently wrapped up an investigation exhumed dozens of bodies buried there.

The bill (SB 708) approved by Scott would provide up to $7,500 for funeral and burial expenses for each exhumed body. The legislation also calls for a task force to devise plans for a memorial.

Another measure Scott signed raises county elections supervisors' salaries by an average of 18 percent.