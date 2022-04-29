Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera

The alligator bit down on the photographer's camera

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An alligator in Florida was caught on tape attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer. (Credit: Bobby Wummer)

An alligator in Florida was caught on camera attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer.

Bobby Wummer, a wildlife photographer, was attempting to get a close-up video of the alligator while at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator made its move for the camera, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Luckily, Wummer was using a 12-foot extension pole for the GoPro and maintained a safe distance from the alligator.

The alligator bit down on the camera while the inside of its mouth can be seen on the video.

Wummer said that the incident wasn't intentional and was unexpected.

"I was lucky and didn’t play tug of war which would have probably been the end of camera! The alligator then realized that the camera was not food and he released the camera," Wummer said.

The GoPro only has minor damage as a result of the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.