Flint police: 3 fatally shot, 1 hurt woman flees

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after three people were fatally shot and a fourth wounded in a Michigan home, police said.

A woman who wounded in the shooting around 3:30 a.m. managed to climb out of a window to flee the house in Flint and alert authorities, Capt. T.P. Johnson told The Flint Journal.

Johnson said two men and a woman died in the attack, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police said the woman is in good condition at a hospital.

Police at the scene in Flint, about 60 miles northwest of Detroit, said an argument may have sparked the shooting. Authorities did not release the names of those involved or details of the suspect's arrest.

The Associated Press left messages seeking information from Johnson and a detective working on the case.

Neighbor Mark Harmon, 60, told the newspaper that his wife awoke to the sound of gunshots. He said two young men had recently moved into the home and "they seemed like nice guys."

Wednesday's slayings put Flint's homicide total at 38 for the year, including five this week. There were 66 homicides in Flint in 2010.

City Councilman Sheldon Neeley, who represents the neighborhood where the killings occurred, said the area is shaken by the violence. He said the city needs to improve its crime-fighting efforts.

"I hope the norm has not fallen to where we can expect these things to happen," Neeley said.