Flint, Mich., to destroy illegal guns seized by police, won't auction them off to lawful bidders

The City of Flint, Mich., announced Tuesday it will begin destroying illegal firearms that have been seized by police instead of auctioning them off to legal bidders for profit.

Democratic Mayor Sheldon Neeley said at a press conference that banning the city from selling confiscated guns at auctions will prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands and returning to the streets to further carry out violence. Gun auctions, however, are legal and serve lawful gun buyers.

“From Day 1, we put a priority on leading this city with a strong social conscience. Human life is always more valuable than dollars,” the mayor said. “Under this administration, we will never again line our pockets by selling guns. It is unconscionable that after seizing these illegal weapons that anyone would gamble by putting them back on the streets where they could again fall into the wrong hands.”

Neeley was sworn in as mayor in November 2019. Former Mayor Karen Weaver’s administration, with support from the City Council, began auctioning off seized firearms in 2017, selling hundreds of semi-automatic rifles as well as handguns, pistols and shotguns, to the highest bidder. Last year, Flint auctioned off more than 1,200 guns, which brought in more than $200,000 to the city’s general fund.

“It’s just not worth it,” Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said in a statement. “If we want to look at dollars and cents, we also have to look at the cost of gun violence in our community. It does not make sense for law enforcement to be in the business of selling weapons.”

The decision will immediately dispose of 250 guns seized by the Flint Police Department. All illegal weapons seized by officers will now be turned over to the Michigan State Police for proper disposal.

Citing a September 2019 report by the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, Flint said in a statement that gun violence costs the U.S. $229 billion annually. In Michigan, gun violence costs $6.9 billion — $696 for every resident.