Fla. protesters upset with verdict in Zimmerman trial end 31-day occupation of Capitol

Protesters angered by the acquittal of George Zimmerman in Trayvon Martin's killing are leaving the Florida Capitol after staging a 31-day long protest.

The small but determined group wanted Gov. Rick Scott to call a special session to repeal the state's "stand your ground" law.

Scott refused. But House Speaker Will Weatherford agreed to hold a legislative hearing on the law.

Organizers say they are not giving up on their goals.

The Dream Defenders plan to return to the Capitol when lawmakers hold committee meetings in September.

They also said they will join events being held in Washington D.C. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famed "I Have a Dream" speech.

Zimmerman was cleared of charges in last year's fatal shooting of the 17-year-old.