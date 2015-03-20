Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 20, 2015

Fish sandwich to fish supplement: Company turns Alaska research into pollock oil product

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Seattle company has used findings of a University of Alaska researcher to create a product that can be taken as an omega-3 fatty acid supplement.

American Marine Ingredients is selling capsules made from pollock liver oil purified in a technique developed by UA Fairbanks researcher Alex Oliveira at her lab in Kodiak.

Oliveira used a grant from the industry-supported Pollock Conservation Cooperative Research Center to produce human-grade pollock oil through molecular distillation. It's a physical refining process using vacuum pumps to purify oil without use of chemicals.

Pollock is Alaska's highest-volume fishery. The fish is popular in U.S. fast-food restaurants.

The industry for years has made fish meal from leftover fish parts.

Oliveira says the industry trend is to segregate byproducts and find higher uses for them.