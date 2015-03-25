Firefighters rescue NYU student found wedged between 2 buildings in lower Manhattan

Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old New York University student who became trapped between two buildings in lower Manhattan.

Officials say rescue workers had to breach a concrete wall to gain access to Asher Vongtau, who was found wedged in an area about six to 18 inches wide between an NYU dorm and a parking garage on Sunday evening.

It took rescue workers over an hour and half to pull the student out. Police say Vongtau was conscious and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear how the student got stuck or for how long. A fire official said the only way to get to the site is from above.