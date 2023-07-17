Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Firefighters make progress against large wildfire, smaller blazes in Southern California

Inland southern and central California continue to suffer from prolonged heat wave

Associated Press
Firefighters gained ground Monday against a large wildfire and three smaller blazes in the torrid interior of Southern California.

The Rabbit Fire grew slightly overnight to more than 12 square miles but containment jumped to 35%, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon about 65 miles southeast of Los Angeles, remained a threat to more than 150 structures but none had been damaged, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.

CA Wildfire

Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, California. 

Excessive heat warnings remained in effect for the region, where three smaller fires were in significant stages of containment.

In the Sierra Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning late last month in Yosemite National Park grew slightly to more than 1 square mile.

Smoke from the Pika Fire northwest of the granite landmark called North Dome has been degrading air quality in Yosemite Valley during overnight and morning hours before lifting during afternoons.

The ongoing heat wave continued to bring oppressive conditions to inland portions of southern and central California while much of the north was free of heat warnings.