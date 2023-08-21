Fire in densely populated Maryland suburb scorches 3-story apartment building

Flames tore through the roof of a three-story apartment building Monday morning in a densely populated Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the three-alarm fire, but video released by the Prince George’s County Fire Department showed a massive plume of orange flames and dark smoke shooting from the building’s roof.

The fire was reported around 8:10 a.m., according to fire officials.

3RD CHILD DIES IN NORTH CAROLINA FOLLOWING A HOUSE FIRE THAT ERUPTED OVER THE WEEKEND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Less than an hour later, officials said in a tweet that the fire had been mostly extinguished while crews remained on the scene.

The apartment building is located a few miles from the University of Maryland, College Park, campus and surrounded by retail stores, strip malls and hotels.