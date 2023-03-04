Expand / Collapse search
Fiery Maryland tanker truck crash causes massive explosion on highway

Thick black smoke billows from site of deadly crash in Frederick, Maryland

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A huge fireball and heavy smoke were seen after a reported tanker explosion on a highway in Frederick, Maryland, Saturday. (Twitter/@jman87530075)

A gas tanker caught fire Saturday in Frederick, Maryland, after a fiery crash, according to local reports.

The tanker truck exploded around 12:40 p.m. ET on U.S. Route 15 near a residential area, killing the driver, Fox 5 DC reports. 

Emergency services have responded to the scene of the disaster.

A huge fireball and heavy smoke were seen after a reported tanker explosion on Interstate 15 in Frederick, Maryland, Saturday. (Twitter/@jman87530075 via Fox News)

Both sides of the highway have been closed. 

A huge fireball and heavy smoke were seen after a reported tanker explosion on Interstate 15 in Frederick, Maryland, Saturday. (Twitter/@jman87530075 via Fox News)

The scene appeared to multiple vehicles involved, and at least one home near the crash appeared to have suffered fire damage.

Police and firefighters respond to the scene of a fiery Frederick, Maryland tanker truck crash, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Police and firefighters respond to the scene of a fiery Frederick, Maryland tanker truck crash, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Fox 5 DC WTTG)

A Frederick, Maryland home near the scene of a fiery tanker truck crash and explosion appears to have been burned, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

A Frederick, Maryland home near the scene of a fiery tanker truck crash and explosion appears to have been burned, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Fox 5 DC WTTG)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

