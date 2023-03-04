Fiery Maryland tanker truck crash causes massive explosion on highway

A gas tanker caught fire Saturday in Frederick, Maryland, after a fiery crash, according to local reports.

The tanker truck exploded around 12:40 p.m. ET on U.S. Route 15 near a residential area, killing the driver, Fox 5 DC reports.

Emergency services have responded to the scene of the disaster.

Both sides of the highway have been closed.

The scene appeared to multiple vehicles involved, and at least one home near the crash appeared to have suffered fire damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.