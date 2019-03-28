Few answers after 5th grader dies in elementary school fight

Authorities spoke privately Thursday to school board members for two hours about what happened when a fifth grader died from injuries suffered in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school.

But the Colleton County School Board gave out no additional information about the death of Raniya Wright after the meeting.

Wright was knocked unconscious Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro during a fight with another fifth grader. She died in the hospital two days later.

The other student involved in the fight has been suspended. The student's name, sex and age have not been released. No charges have been filed.

Colleton County deputies met with the school board behind closed doors. When the board emerged, Chairman Tim Mabry read a brief statement saying student privacy laws and the ongoing criminal investigation meant they could not release additional information.

"We understand this is an emotional and difficult time for our community," Mabry said.

Superintendent Franklin Foster then read a brief statement promising to review the findings of the investigation and make any changes needed.

People who came to the school board meeting were unhappy with the lack of answers.

"We wait outside for two hours and y'all just going to adjourn the meeting and leave?" one yelled as the board members walked out.

School officials who called 911 initially said the girl collapsed Monday after the fight and was unconscious but breathing in the nurse's office, according to a Colleton County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The report and statements from deputies and school officials have not detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about. The attack is listed on the report as a simple assault. The report also said no weapons were used.

Raniya died Wednesday at a Charleston hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.