Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published

Feds: DHS analyst had parts for explosives at home

By | Associated Press

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Court documents say a Department of Homeland Security employee who entered his agency's Washington headquarters with a gun and other weapons kept ingredients for explosives at home.

A document detailing a search of Jonathan Wienke's Martinsburg home was unsealed Tuesday.

It says authorities found plastic pipes, glue, tools and boxes of magnesium shavings, thermite and oxidizers. In the filing, a federal agent determined the items could make explosives.

Wienke has pleaded not guilty to illegal firearms-related charges. He was released late last month without bond.

Previous filings allege Wienke carried a backpack with a gun, knife, infrared camera, pepper spray and handcuffs into his agency's building on June 9.

Last month, the department's chief security officer told a House Homeland Security subcommittee there's "no indication" Wienke planned workplace violence.

Wienke's public defender declined to comment.