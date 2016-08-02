Feds: DHS analyst had parts for explosives at home

Court documents say a Department of Homeland Security employee who entered his agency's Washington headquarters with a gun and other weapons kept ingredients for explosives at home.

A document detailing a search of Jonathan Wienke's Martinsburg home was unsealed Tuesday.

It says authorities found plastic pipes, glue, tools and boxes of magnesium shavings, thermite and oxidizers. In the filing, a federal agent determined the items could make explosives.

Wienke has pleaded not guilty to illegal firearms-related charges. He was released late last month without bond.

Previous filings allege Wienke carried a backpack with a gun, knife, infrared camera, pepper spray and handcuffs into his agency's building on June 9.

Last month, the department's chief security officer told a House Homeland Security subcommittee there's "no indication" Wienke planned workplace violence.

Wienke's public defender declined to comment.