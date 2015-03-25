Feds catch Arizona fugitive after decade on the run

Federal authorities have caught up with a fugitive who has been on the run for more than a decade after being convicted of sexual assault charges in Arizona.

Tempe police spokesman Michael Pooley says Mazen Diamond was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday in Atlanta. He was booked into the Fulton County jail and is waiting for extradition to Arizona.

Diamond was found less than two weeks after his co-defendant, Antonio Julio Sanchez, was arrested in Florida.

Authorities say Diamond had started a new life, had a new identity and was living with his girlfriend and two children.

Mazen and Sanchez pleaded guilty in 2002 to the sexual assault and surreptitious videotaping of two Arizona women. Both men failed to show up for their sentencing hearings.