Federal authorities file additional charges against Chinese-linked biolab in Central California

Federal authorities announced new charges against the operators of an illegal underground biolab found in a Central California community last fall.

Jia Bei Zhu, 62, a citizen of China, was previously indicted for distributing bogus and misbranded COVID-19 test kits in violation of the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. He was also charged with making false statements to authorities about his identity and involvement with the biolabs.

Additional charges have now been filed against Zhaoyan Wang, 38, also a citizen of China, who officials described as a "romantic and business partner."

According to court documents, from August 2020 through March 2023, Zhu and Wang conspired to defraud buyers of UMI and PBI’s COVID-19 test kits. They imported hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 test kits from Ai De Ltd., which was a company in China that they controlled, and falsely represented to the buyers that the test kits were made in the United States.

Authorities said they illegally imported the COVID-19 test kits, which they were not approved to import, by falsely declaring them as pregnancy test kits, which they were approved to import.

Joe Prado, assistant director for the Fresno County of Public Health, previously told FOX 26 that the lab was using mice "to see whether or not the COVID test kits were actually testing for COVID."

Officials said Zhu and Wang also falsely represented to the buyers that UMI and PBI could make up to 100,000 COVID-19 test kits per week in the United States and that the test kits were made in connection with other labs that were certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lastly, officials said they falsely represented to the buyers that the test kits were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Zhu and Wang made over $1.7 million through their fraud.

When buyers requested to inspect the facilities in Fresno and Reedley, Zhu and Wang allegedly denied them access and made up reasons for the denial, including that the facilities were undergoing construction and renovation.

Upon inspection, health inspectors found nearly 1,000 lab mice, 200 of which were dead, inside the lab, according to FOX 26. Inspectors also found thousands of vials, some of which contained human blood and other substances.

The lab was shut down in early July.

Zhu was not tied to or charged with the slew of biological agents that were found in a previously empty warehouse.

Zhu’s next court date is Sept. 11. Wang is currently not in custody, and it's unknown if she is even still in the country.

If convicted, Zhu and Wang each face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and wire fraud charges and an additional three years in prison for the distribution of fake and misbranded medical device charges. Zhu also faces another five years in prison for the false statements charge.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.