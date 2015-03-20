FDNY Calendar of Heroes features its first female firefighter as Miss March 2015

The FDNY calendar has a new look.

For the first time, a female firefighter appears in the famed charity calendar of hard bodies.

Danae Mines (duh-NAY'-uh MYNZ) of Engine Co. 6 in the South Bronx is Miss March. She signed calendars in Times Square on Tuesday.

The 11-year veteran booked the part after attending an open call for firefighters last year. She says she was discouraged from trying out at first because of her gender.

Mines is one of only 41 female firefighters in the department.

The Calendar of Heroes celebrates the 150th anniversary of the fire department and features pictures of attractive firefighters for every month of the year. It went on sale Tuesday for $15.95. Proceeds go to the FDNY Foundation, which promotes fire safety education.