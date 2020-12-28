FBI releases new photo of Nashville bombing suspect

Federal authorities on Monday released a recent photo of the suspected Christmas Day bomber who rocked downtown Nashville when his RV exploded as investigators continue to search for a motive.

The FBI's Memphis bureau tweeted out a photograph of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, taken from surveillance footage while inside a vehicle. Investigators are still trying to piece together a motivation for the early morning bombing, which killed Warner, damaged buildings, injured three people and displaced some others.

David Rausch, director of Tennessee’s Bureau of Investigation, said Monday that officials may never get "a complete answer" for why Warner detonated the explosive.

"A lot of it will be what we can gather through interviews and ultimately what the evidence will point us toward," he said on NBC's "Today" show. "But we may never find out the exact reasoning behind the activities that took place."

Investigators searched an Antioch, Tenn., home they believe Warner lived in and are examining his financial history and digital footprint. Authorities said the RV blared warnings of the bomb threat over a loudspeaker minutes before the blast.

In the days before the bombing, Warner reportedly told his neighbor that "Nashville and the world is never going to forget me." Days before the attack, Warner, an IT consultant, reportedly gave away his possessions, including his home, and told an ex-girlfriend he had cancer.