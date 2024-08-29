Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

FBI must do more to fight sex crimes against children, DOJ watchdog says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , David Spunt Fox News
The Department of Justice released a report Thursday finding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation regularly failed to properly handle child sex crimes. 

"Ensuring the safety and security of children is not just a priority for the FBI; it is a solemn duty that we are committed to fulfilling with the highest standards. The FBI’s efforts combating crimes against children are among the most critical and demanding undertakings we do," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

DOJ SETTLES WITH LARRY NASSAR VICTIMS FOR $138.7M OVER FBI'S MISHANDLING OF SEX ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"The FBI deeply values the trust the public places in us to protect the most vulnerable members of society," the FBI statement continued. "We are committed to maintaining the public's trust by implementing the necessary improvements to ensure the important changes we made to our Violent Crimes Against Children program in 2018 and 2019 have the intended effect of promoting the highest level of compliance and effectiveness."

The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General (OIJ) launched the investigation that produced the report following allegations that the FBI mishandled allegations against Lawrence Nassar.

The Justice Department paid $138.7 million settling 139 claims that the FBI failed to adequately investigate the former USA gymnastics physician despite years of pleas from athletes alleging abuse.

