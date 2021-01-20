FBI arrests Manhattan man linked to Capitol siege

A New York City man who operates a business that teaches men how to pick up women and who described seeing police officers running away during the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol as the "coolest thing ive [sic]ever seen," was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Samuel Fisher, 35, who also goes by the name Brad Holiday, was taken into custody on Manhattan's Upper East Side on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. During his initial court appearance, a federal judge ordered him detained pending transfer to Washington D.C.

During Fisher's arrest, authorities found an arsenal of ammunition, a shotgun and other tactical items inside his SUV, the Daily News reported.

Federal prosecutors said Fisher traveled to Washington D.C., with several firearms and a bulletproof vest. In social media posts, he is pictured in the vicinity of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege along with messages mirroring baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In one photo, Fisher is seen holding a firearm near a flag that reads: "Don't tread on Trump Keep America Great." The image was captioned: "Can't wait to bring a liberal back to this freedom palace."

In a series of Facebook posts, Fisher admitted to being in Washington for former President Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the chaos.

"I am writing this from my Air B n B in Washington D.C. . . . . Tomorrow, Trump

and We The People will be betrayed again by every so called representative who

said they’d fight for us," he wrote in an online essay titled "January 6th, 2021 Will Be The Most Historically Important Day Of Our Lives" before rattling off a series of violent scenarios if Biden became president.

"Ted Cruz, Dan Crenshaw, all of these supposed hardcore constitutionalist republicans… all are compromised. They will allow the steal to go on," he added.

Someone tipped off investigators to Fisher and provided the FBI with photos of him at the Capitol. After the riot, he described his jovial mood on social media and bragged about his actions.

"It was awesome. It was dangerous and violent," he wrote. "People died, but it was (expletive) great if you ask me. Seeing cops literally run . . . was the coolest thing ive [sic] ever seen in my life."

Fisher operates LuxLife, a dating coaching business where men pay $250 for a program called Attraction Accelerator in an effort to make themselves marketable to women.

During Wednesday's court hearing, Fisher’s lawyer, Tamara Giwa, argued her client was only charged with misdemeanors.

"We’re talking about two misdemeanor charges for a person who has no criminal history, no warrants, and there is no reason to believe he would not appear in court as soon as required to," she said. "The statements he makes about his feelings (toward the government) are not a crime. His feelings about his experience in DC are not a crime."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron disagreed.

"What tips the scales is the possession of weapons," he said. "That to me is a serious danger to the community."