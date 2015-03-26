FBI joins search for missing California girl Sierra LaMar

The FBI has joined the search for a missing California girl last seen leaving her home to walk to a school bus stop one week ago.

FBI agents could be seen Thursday night combing the neighborhood surrounding 15-year-old Sierra LaMar's home in Morgan Hill, Fox affiliate KTVU-TV reported.

LaMar was last seen leaving her home at around 7:15 a.m., one week ago. Police dogs searching for the girl lost her scent on the driveway of her home, authorities said.

The teenager usually walked from her home to a nearby bus stop, but a bus driver said he saw no sign of her, according to the station.

Police announced Thursday that the teen's bag was found on Sunday a couple of miles from her home. LaMar's pants and shirt were reportedly found neatly folded inside the Juicy brand bag, though it's not known whether those are the clothes she was last seen wearing.

LaMar's phone was recovered Saturday night about three-quarters of a mile from her home after police tracked its electronic ping. Sgt. Jose Cardozza of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office said the last text LaMar sent out was shortly before 7 a.m. the day she disappeared and that it was not a distress text. He also said there was no forensic evidence on the phone.

There is currently no person of interest in the case, and police are still treating it as a missing person case.

Police said earlier this week that they were interviewing registered sex offenders in the area near where the teen was last seen.

Authorities are questioning the sex crimes offenders who live close to where she disappeared. There are 276 registered sex offenders in the area.

The girl's father, Steve LaMar, who lives some 40 miles away in Fremont, is a registered sex crimes offender but is not considered a suspect in the case, according to the station.

Family and friends say it is unlikely that LaMar ran away, and her cellphone charger was found in her bedroom. Her Twitter and Facebook accounts also have not been used since Thursday, leading authorities to believe she did not plan her disappearance.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at the Morgan Hill Presbyterian church for a candlelight vigil, including the girl's father, who appeared distraught, KTVU reported.

"If you can hear me, just realize how much I love you and want you back," Marlene LaMar, the teen's mother, said at the vigil.

Sierra, a sophomore at Sobrato High School, lives with her mother and stepfather. She transferred to the school in October after the family moved from Fremont to Morgan Hill. She is described as having a very good relationship with her family.

Police say they are also interviewing faculty and friends at both schools for any clues into her whereabouts. They say her family is cooperating with the investigation.

Sierra LaMar is described as 5-feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair. She was last seen carrying a Juicy brand pink and black purse.

Anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts is being urged to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department at (408) 299-2311.

