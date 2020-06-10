Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

FBI, Boston authorities searching for men seen posing in front of burned-out police cruiser

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The FBI and Boston authorities are on the hunt Wednesday for two men seen posing in front of a burned-out police vehicle.

The unidentified men, the FBI’s Boston Division says, “may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser” on May 31.

The FBI's Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department -- Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two men wanted in connection to the burning of a police vehicle on May 31.

The FBI's Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department -- Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two men wanted in connection to the burning of a police vehicle on May 31. (FBI)

That night, “two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University,” according to the FBI.

“Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire,” it added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators described both men as being around 6 feet tall with medium builds.

One of them was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red bandana, while the other was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.