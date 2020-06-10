FBI, Boston authorities searching for men seen posing in front of burned-out police cruiser

The FBI and Boston authorities are on the hunt Wednesday for two men seen posing in front of a burned-out police vehicle.

The unidentified men, the FBI’s Boston Division says, “may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser” on May 31.

That night, “two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University,” according to the FBI.

“Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire,” it added.

Investigators described both men as being around 6 feet tall with medium builds.

One of them was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red bandana, while the other was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.