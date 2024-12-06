Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston

FBI arrests Boston City Councilor on public corruption charges

Tania Fernandes Anderson was taken into custody in Dorchester, reports say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

FBI special agents in Boston arrested a City Councilor on Friday morning on public corruption charges. 

A statement from the bureau did not include a name, but the lawmaker was identified in media reports as Tania Fernandes Anderson. 

Fernandes Anderson was under investigation by federal authorities and FBI agents were seen outside her home in Dorchester this morning as she was taken into custody, according to WCVB. 

The station, citing court documents, says Fernandes Anderson faces federal charges of wire fraud and theft in relation to programs that receive federal funds. 

ANOTHER MAJOR BLUE CITY DOUBLES DOWN ON VOW TO OBSTRUCT TRUMP’S MASS DEPORTATIONS PLAN 

Tania Fernandes Anderson

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested Friday morning, according to media reports, (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The station also reported that in 2023, a Massachusetts ethics commission discovered that Fernandes Anderson violated the conflict-of-interest law by hiring her sister and son at City Hall following her election in 2021 and then raising their salaries to $70,000 annually. 

She reportedly ended their employment in 2022 and paid a fine of $5,000 over the matter. 

Then last month, Massachusetts’ Office of Campaign and Political Finance informed her campaign that it took contributions over the legal limit and failed to file deposit information in a timely manner, WCVB reported. 

FEDERAL COMPLAINT TARGETS BOSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR WHITES-ONLY TEACHER TRAINING ON RACISM 

Anderson represents District 7, which includes the Boston neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and a portion of the South End. 

"Councilor Anderson was elected to the Boston City Council on November 2, 2021, becoming the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the Boston City Council," reads a bio of her on the City of Boston’s website. 

"Before serving as Councilor, Tania was the Executive Director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, a parent advocate with the Boston Public Schools, program manager for a homeless women’s shelter, a business owner, and a child social worker. She has also been a foster mom to 17 kids while raising two biological children," the bio added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital. The FBI is holding a news conference about the arrest at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.