Father of suspect in slayings of 4 people at DC mansion calls crime 'egregious and heartless'

The father of the man charged in the slayings of four people at a Washington mansion calls the crime "egregious and heartless."

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/1cZgOSh) that Dennis Wint said in a statement Tuesday that it pains him that his son, Daron, is charged, but he doesn't discuss his son's guilt or innocence.

Daron Wint is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Savvas, Amy and Philip Savopoulos and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa. Authorities say in court papers that they believe others were involved. Wint is the only person charged currently.

Dennis Wint says his family and friends grieve the "tragic and senseless loss" but they didn't know the victims. He also says "we hope that whoever committed these heinous crimes_my son included_will suffer the consequences of their actions."