Father of Ohio teen poisoned to death by caffeine powder files lawsuit

The father of an Ohio teenager who died after ingesting caffeine powder is suing online retailer Amazon.com and companies that distribute the powder, blaming them for not providing proper warnings about its dangers.

Eighteen-year-old Logan Stiner, a prom king and high school wrestler, died May 27 at home in LaGrange, southwest of Cleveland. A coroner said the caffeine in his system was 23 times the amount found in a typical soda- or coffee-drinker.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Lorain County claims the caffeine product is falsely labeled as a dietary supplement. It seeks damages of more than $25,000.

The suit alleges Stiner got the powder from an Elyria woman who also is named as a defendant.

Messages seeking comment from Amazon.com Inc. were not immediately returned Friday.