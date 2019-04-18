Father gets 2 years in prison after abandoning infant son in woods

An Ohio father has accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison after he abandoned his 1-year-old son in the Oregon wilderness last year with a broken leg, cracked skull and methamphetamines in his system.

Bradley Thomas, the infant, was found by officers in Deschutes County in May 2018 following a massive police search that involved helicopters, officers on horseback and drones. Police at the time said the boy’s father, 26-year-old Brandon Blouin of Belpre, was living with the child’s mother in an SUV in the area and after she walked off, he put Bradley down alone -- and naked -- as he searched for her.

Medical responders later concluded the boy was suffering from a broken leg and fractured skull, and tests showed meth was present in his bloodstream, according to The Bulletin newspaper. The boy is now said to be living with his grandmother.

Under the agreement reached this week, Blouin pleaded guilty to counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, endangering the welfare of a minor and being a felon in possession of body armor, and was sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison, The Bulletin reported.

In exchange, Blouin’s attorney admitted prosecutors had sufficient evidence to prove the charges, and three other counts he had been facing were dropped, it added.

The child, after being found about a mile from where the vehicle Blouin was staying in, had been wrapped in a sheriff’s jacket to stay warm. His mother did not face any charges.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.