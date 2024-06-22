Father arrested on Connecticut beach after trying to drown own children: police

Authorities arrested a man whom they had reportedly caught trying to drown his children at a beach early Saturday.

Queens, New York, resident Romney Desronvil, 42, is accused of "deliberately" attempting to drown his kids at a Connecticut beach.

In a press release, the West Haven Police Department explained that the "heinous act" took place shortly after 2:30 a.m.

At the time, a police officer patrolling the area heard "significant screaming" and noticed a sport utility vehicle (SUV) parked on the beach.

"As the officer approached, he heard significant screaming taking place from the water," the Police Department said. "As he continued towards this commotion, it was apparent an adult male and two small children were in the water."

When the patrol officer entered the water, the suspect reportedly moved himself and his children further into Long Island Sound and screamed at the officer, "Stay back!"

"It was obvious at this point that the male…was deliberately drowning his children," according to the statement.



"Officers immediately entered the water and were nearly 100 yards away from shore at this time," the statement added. "Other officers on scene joined members of the West Shore Fire Department and entered the water utilizing the West Shore Fire boat."

The children were recovered by the officer and rushed to a local hospital for treatment. As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, both children were both in the intensive care unit.

"It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children," the statement concluded. "The communication and collaborative efforts made by the West Shore Fire Department and eventually the New Haven Police Department allowed for immediate medical aid and also the apprehension of Desronvil."

"Our Detective Division have now assumed the investigation and more information will be provided as the investigation proceeds."

Criminal charges against Desronvil are still pending.

The West Haven Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.