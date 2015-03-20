Family: Pennsylvania man's notice to register for military draft arrives 102 years too late

A Pennsylvania woman says her late father has received notice to register for the nation's military draft — some 102 years too late.

Martha Weaver, now in her 80s, tells The (Oil City) Derrick (http://bit.ly/VJQzHh ) that the Selective Service System notice arrived Saturday in Rockland Township, Venango County. That's about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Her father's name was Fred Minnick, though the notice misspelled the last name "Minick" and warns that failure to register is "punishable by a fine and imprisonment."

Her father was born on June 12, 1894, which means he would have turned 18 in 1912.

Weaver suspects the confusion was spawned by the incorrect birth date on the form, which lists the birth year as 1994.

Minnick had died by then, on April 20, 1992.

