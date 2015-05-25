Family looking for UC Berkeley student who went missing in Los Angeles offers $50,000 reward

The family of a University of California, Berkeley, student who went missing in Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Police say 19-year-old Eloi (eh-loy) Vasquez was last seen leaving a fraternity party near the University of Southern California early Saturday after telling his friends he wanted to take a walk.

His mother, Wendy Margolin, said Vasquez later called a friend, telling her he was lost and in trouble. She said no one has been able to reach him on his cellphone since then and that it was out of character for him to lose touch for this long.

When he left the party, Vasquez didn't have his wallet, money or identification.

Vasquez, a freshman on UC Berkeley's soccer team, was visiting Southern California for spring break.