Family brawl at California funeral that knocked over casket was stoked over ‘bad blood’: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was arrested after a brawl between family members broke out at a funeral for an elderly relative in Northern California on Saturday over what authorities believe is "bad blood," according to authorities and a local report.

Officers responded to the Rolling Hills Memorial Park cemetery in Richmond for reports of a "chaotic altercation" between a family, the Richmond Police Department said.

The massive family fight involved between eight and 20 family members who were reportedly armed, SFGate reported, citing police. Police said no shots were fired and no guns were found.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told the outlet that the incident was a case of "really bad blood" between a brother and sister that "goes back many years."

FAMILY SUES AFTER FUNERAL HOME ALLEGEDLY PUT WRONG BODY IN MOTHER'S CASKET

Pomeroy said the 36-year-old suspect and his sister were talking when they got into an argument that turned physical when her boyfriend intervened.

The suspect then jumped into his vehicle and drove on the grass and gravestones, breaking a water main and flooding the funeral director’s grandmother’s plot, police said.

The suspect was trying to hit his sister with his car but ended up striking another female, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and knocked over the dead family member’s casket, he said.

A funeral attendee then struck the suspect with a cane when he got out of the car to try to "get him under control," according to Pomeroy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested the suspect and provided him with medical treatment for his earlier injury.

An estimated $20,000 in damages were incurred due to the altercation, according to authorities.