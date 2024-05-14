Expand / Collapse search
Falling rock kills hiker near Mt. Whitney in California; third fatality in a week

Hiker killed in North Fork of Lone Pine Creek Trail near Mt. Whitney

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A hiker was killed near Mt. Whitney on Sunday after being struck by a falling rock, marking the third fatality within a week near California’s highest peak, authorities said.

The hiker was in the North Fork of Lone Pine Creek Trail when bystanders reported that a rock fell and severely injured the individual, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search and rescue crews immediately responded to the scene via helicopter and lowered a team member down to the site of the accident. Rescuers determined the injured hiker had died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The hiker’s body was then airlifted to Lone Pine and turned over to the Inyo County Coroner. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the hiker or provide additional details.

helicopter flying near Mt. Whitney

A rescue helicopter responded to the injured hiker's location in the North Fork of Lone Pine Creek Trail. The hiker was pronounced dead at the scene. (Inyo County Sheriff's Office)

It was the third hiker fatality in the Mt. Whitney region within a week. 

The bodies of two missing hikers were recovered from the north face of Mount Whitney on Thursday. The hikers were identified as Andrew Niziol, 28, a resident of South Lake Tahoe, and Patty Bolan, 29. The pair were on a long-term hiking trip across the state of California.

Couple on Mount Shasta days before death

The two previous fatalities were Andrew Niziol, 28, and Patty Bolan, 29. Their bodies were found on the north face of Mount Whitney after the couple went missing.  (iStock/Andrew Niziol Facebook)

Officials cautioned those visiting the area to be aware of the changing weather conditions as the seasons shift.

Mt. Whitney

Mt. Whitney has an elevation of 14,505 feet. (Santi Visalli/ Getty Images, File)

"Early spring conditions prevail on the mountain, with treacherous steep snow, loose rock, and variable weather," the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said. "Parties venturing onto Mt. Whitney should stay together, turn around before deteriorating conditions become unmanageable, make responsible decisions, and be prepared and fit."

Mt. Whitney is the highest mountain in the contiguous U.S., reaching an elevation of 14,505 feet. More than 25,000 visitors per year seek to summit Mt. Whitney, according to the National Park Service.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.