DISASTERS
Published

FAA investigating small aircraft crash in Pacific Ocean off coast of Half Moon Bay

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the aircraft was carrying two passengers

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A Hawaii-bound small aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean carrying two passengers about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Authorities shared that a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6 aircraft crashed in the water near Half Moon Bay around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The FAA said that the aircraft was heading to Honolulu, Hawaii after departing out of Santa Rosa, California.

Twin Otter Series 400

Image of a Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft.  (De Havilland Canada)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that the incident happened about 40 miles off the coast.

"Initial information indicates that two people were on board," the statement said. 

No other details have been released at this time regarding the crash.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.