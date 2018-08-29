Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Extreme heat relief this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, | Fox News

A cold front will continue to help trigger showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Midwest into the Northeast. 

Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Heat and humidity holds through Thursday across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with noticeably cooler temperatures arriving by Friday.

In the East Pacific, Tropical Storm Miriam will remain well east of Hawaii in open waters.

Here's a look at your National Forecast:   

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.