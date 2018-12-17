Ex-Santa impersonator, YMCA worker caught on video assaulting child, 3, officials say

A Wisconsin YMCA worker who dressed as Santa for years at the facility's childcare drop-off center was charged with sexual assault after surveillance video captured him assaulting a 3-year-old girl several times, officials said.

B.T. Adams, 75, was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and conspiracy to commit first-degree child sexual assault, FOX11 reported. Authorities began investigating Adams after a YMCA child case supervisor voiced concern the employee “inappropriately kissed” the toddler while he was working at the location in Oshkosh.

Officials reviewed surveillance video that allegedly showed Adams placing his lips on the girl while he inappropriately touched her body. In one video Adams was seen reaching under the 3-year-old’s shirt, FOX11 reported.

Adams initially denied kissing the girl and claimed she was “coming at him,” according to the criminal complaint.

“Detective Petit reports that she asked him if he was attracted to kids and Adams stated that it was 'not an over attraction.' Adams stated that if they found something he would be totally shocked because he has been able to control it,” the complaint stated.

Adams was fired from his position at the YMCA, where he reportedly worked for several years in various roles.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith said in a news conference Thursday that the department received 17 reports from parents regarding Adams since his arrest.

Tom Blaze, Oshkosh Community YMCA’s president and CEO, said in a statement to FOX11 that they have been cooperating with the investigation.

“We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigation into the facts surrounding this situation. Those with questions regarding this situation should contact the Oshkosh Police Department directly at 920-236-5700,” the statement read.