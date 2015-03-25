Ex-Okla. teacher, retired professor in Pa. plead guilty to child porn, sexual exploitation

A retired professor of early childhood development has pleaded guilty to child exploitation and pornography charges in Oklahoma and an ex-third-grade teacher has pleaded no contest in the same case.

Gary Doby of Bloomsburg, Pa., was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. Former teacher Kimberly Crain of Shawnee pleaded no contest and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison at her sentencing March 22. The two had been set to go to trial Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Crain took photos of young girls while they were changing clothes in her classroom and at her home, then shared the images with Doby.

They were charged with sexual exploitation of a child under 12, conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation and lewd molestation. Crain was also charged with possession of juvenile pornography.