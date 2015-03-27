Even prosecutors suspect Snooki is criminally annoying, say they'll add charge for MTV star

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will face a new charge over her behavior at a beach last month, one that might not surprise viewers of "Jersey Shore" or followers of pop culture: annoying people.

Prosecutors said at a hearing Wednesday that they will add the charge. An attorney for the MTV reality show cast member entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf to the charge and two others, disorderly conduct and creating a public nuisance.

Polizzi did not attend the hearing in Seaside Heights, where she was arrested last month and where the show is based.

The arrest came after other beachgoers reported Polizzi was bothering them, Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd said. It happened one day after the premiere of the show's second season, which features the cast in Miami. She was later released on a summons.

"I understand she's become a public celebrity, but in all honesty it's really not much of a charge," Municipal Prosecutor Kim Pascarella said after the hearing.

Polizzi's trial was scheduled for Sept. 8. If convicted of all three charges, she would likely face about $500 in fines.

Polizzi's attorney, Raymond Raya, declined to comment further.

"Jersey Shore" focuses on the escapades of a group of hard-partying, 20-something Italian-Americans at a shore house. Taping for the show's third season is under way in Seaside.