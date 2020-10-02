Top general tests negative for coronavirus, Esper to test again while traveling, following Trump's positive diagnosis

Top U.S. military officers tested negative for the coronavirus, with plans to continue testing in light of President Trump’s positive result.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday and plans to test again on Friday, according to a statement from the secretary’s office.

“Secretary Esper tested negative for COVID on Monday and Wednesday of this week. Today he will be tested again as planned for continuation of his travel,” said Johnathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. “He will not be returning to the US early.”

JOE BIDEN SAYS HE AND JILL BIDEN TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Esper is touring across North Africa, Military Times reported. He arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday then planned to travel to Algeria on Thursday and Morocco on Friday.

The statement also confirmed that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also tested negative on Friday morning.

Both officials received fresh tests following news that Trump had tested positive for COVID-91, raising questions of both political and national security implications.

Esper and Milley were last with Trump on Sunday for an event at the White House for Gold Star families, The Hill reported.

“The Secretary, Mrs. Esper, Chairman Milley, and Mrs. Milley send their thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady for a swift recovery,” the statement also read.

The Department of Defense said there is no change to alert levels. The “national command and control structure is in no way affected by this announcement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The secretary expressed appreciation for the White House’s military medical team and is confident that they will ensure the president and first lady will receive the best medical care in his recovery.