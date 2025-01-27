Escaped Alabama inmate captured more than 600 miles away at Buc-ee's in Texas

Law enforcement officials are crediting license plate technology for assisting in the capture of an Alabama inmate who escaped custody and was captured over 600 miles away at a Buc-ee's in Texas.

Melissa Police confirmed to Fox News Digital they successfully captured Pierson McKinnley Anthony, 25, who was wanted out of Marion County, Alabama, after he escaped custody.

Just before 5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 26, officials said they were alerted to a vehicle in connection to Anthony's escape after a Flock camera flagged it near the Buc-ee’s in Anna.

Once officers arrived at the location, they said Anthony was leaving the parking lot of the Buc-ee's, and a high-risk felony traffic stop ensued.

Officials said Anthony surrendered without incident, and it was later discovered that the driver of the vehicle also had an active felony warrant for assisting in Anthony’s escape.

Both Anthony and the driver were taken into custody, and officials said that they both remain in the Collin County Jail while awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Officials added that Anthony has also been charged with a third-degree felony.

Melissa, which is about 65 miles from Fort Worth, is more than 600 miles away from the jail that Anthony escaped from in Alabama.

It was not immediately known what Anthony's original charges were for and why he was in custody.

The Melissa Police Department credited the use of Flock technology to locate Anthony.

"This successful apprehension highlights the importance of interagency communication and the dedication of our officers to keeping Melissa safe," Melissa Police Chief Erik Stokes said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. "This is an example of how effective FLOCK technology can be in the apprehension of wanted fugitives from across the country."

The Flock safety technology is used by law enforcement agencies, neighborhoods and communities to help reduce crime by utilizing license plate recognition and providing real-time alerts to authorities to help locate wanted suspects, according to the company's website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Marion County officials and did not immediately receive a response.

